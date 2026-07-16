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Pattern Recognition: Agents of Chaos & the Forever Iran War – Video #339
thefreedomarticles
thefreedomarticles
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Trump, Zionist leaders, Chabad Lubavitch and other representatives of the Satanic Cult are using chaos to create disorder, then exploiting the disorder to mold a new order to their liking. This can be seen in the forever Iran War.

Shownotes:

https://www.csis.org/analysis/americas-chaos-strategy-middle-east-and-south-asia

https://www.politico.eu/article/chaos-iran-endgame-israel-benjamin-netanyahu/

https://thefreedomarticles.com/trump-chaos-is-making-way-for-technocratic-order/

https://www.gnosticwarrior.com/ordo-ab-chao.html

https://x.com/jackprandelli/status/2074435242794844617

https://thecradle.co/articles/trump-declares-iran-truce-over-as-irgc-responds-to-violent-us-escalation

https://x.com/Joyce_Karam/status/2056480468170576358

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/KUexlD8oanA

https://thecradle.co/articles/dozens-of-iranian-mps-declare-islamabad-mou-dead-vow-revenge-for-khamenei-killing

https://www.globalresearch.ca/iran-russia-diplomacy-trap/5931947

https://en.mehrnews.com/news/245839/Israel-is-the-world-s-problem-Turkish-FM

https://x.com/abierkhatib/status/2040999042826588416

https://trumpstruth.org/statuses/37626

https://x.com/davidicke/status/2041058174074011858/photo/1

https://x.com/HealthRanger/status/2077058016386417062

*****

Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, Brighteon, Substack and YouTube.



Keywords
trumpisraelchaosmossadmental illnessiran warforever war
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