Stimulus Bill: Free Money! Why Worry? We OWE It To Ourselves!

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Forget about borrowing money from China. That's old-fashioned. These days, with yesterday's trillion dollar "stimulus" bill, the Fed just creates free money for Americans! We can all be rich! What could go wrong? The combined 5,500 page "stimulus" bill and omnibus bill sprung on Congress at the last minute should go down as one of the most shameful chapters of US governance...