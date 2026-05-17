COVID Origins From Prehistory to Pandemic: Tracing the Mindset of Global Dominion

Discover the hidden historical threads behind COVID-19. Explore how an ancient ambition for global control evolved through centuries of psychology, societal shifts, and strategic planning into the defining event of our era. Gain fresh perspective on power, fear, and interconnected systems shaping our world today.

This analysis traces the enduring mindset across civilizations—from prehistoric impulses to modern global responses—revealing patterns of influence, adaptation, and centralized authority. It examines how crises can serve larger designs, connecting biological, economic, and political dimensions into one cohesive narrative of human dominion. Viewers and readers uncover thought-provoking insights into the forces that redefine societies, encouraging deeper reflection on history, power structures, and future trajectories without sensational claims.

Read the transcript https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/covid-origins-from-prehistory-to

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