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Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Stands Up to Big Pharma | NowThis
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375 views • August 29, 2019
Your tax dollars are helping big pharmaceutical companies get rich — and Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ro Khanna are having none of it.
New members of the House of Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ro Khanna called out a tax practice of big pharma in a recent congressional hearing. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Ro Khanna are both members of the democratic party who became congresspeople after the 2018 election. The pharmaceutical industry takes taxpayer dollars for its early development of drugs and then makes a profit of those drugs without giving the people any return on investment. Big Pharma relies on publicly-funded research then turns around and makes a profit with the findings. A recent study shows between 2010 and 2016, of every drug, all 210 drugs that were approved by the FDA, were funded by the NIH or public money.
#AlexandriaOcasioCortez #BigPharma #RoKhanna
New members of the House of Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ro Khanna called out a tax practice of big pharma in a recent congressional hearing. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Ro Khanna are both members of the democratic party who became congresspeople after the 2018 election. The pharmaceutical industry takes taxpayer dollars for its early development of drugs and then makes a profit of those drugs without giving the people any return on investment. Big Pharma relies on publicly-funded research then turns around and makes a profit with the findings. A recent study shows between 2010 and 2016, of every drug, all 210 drugs that were approved by the FDA, were funded by the NIH or public money.
#AlexandriaOcasioCortez #BigPharma #RoKhanna
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