A Powerful Anointed Video! Enter Into "The Covenant"

The Covenant: Speaker's Dinner- Live with the Speakers! Day 3

The Covenant: Speaker's Dinner- Live with the Speakers! Day 3. Michelle ends with a powerful declaration while Leah interviews some experts on the subject of : "The Covenant" that holds any group of people together in the bond of peace with one another. Made before and by God's spirit which makes the covenant eternal sacred, holy and divine. An Example is a marriage. Both the Declaration of Independence and The Constitution are the power of God, The Gospel of Jesus Christ lived out amongst chosen men of God on this Earth. Shining the Light on God's Glory to save, deliver and redeem mankind from the fall into sin by Adam and Eve. To make men Free, Liberate men from sin and oppression.

"The Covenant" and tonight's dinner is Brought to you by co-Sponsors Leo and Nancy Martin : Dinner at "The Jenney Interpretive Center", Museum Plymouth Massachusetts

History, Museums & Monuments Proprietors Leo and Nancy Martin

https://seeplymouth.com/listing/jenney-interpretive-centre/

Location 48 Summer Street , Plymouth, MA. 02360

(508) 747-4544

https://thejenney.org/

Find out about sights and attractions in Plymouth, Massachusetts, and all there is to see in Plymouth County.

The Interpretive Centre and gift shop is open as well with exhibits from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Closed Sundays.

Acclaimed auther Michelle Callegher

https://www.forefathersmonumentguidebook.com/

THE FOREFATHERS MONUMENT GUIDEBOOK

In this essential guide to an iconic national monument, experience the Pilgrim story as you've never heard it before! With sweeping photography, first-person accounts, and inspiring quotes from America's greatest leaders—learn how the legacy of the Pilgrims influenced the birth of a nation. In their own words, discover how the Pilgrims overcame all odds to pursue faith and freedom at Plymouth Colony—and changed the course of human history!

Craig Seibert

https://www.conservativetruth.org/archive.php?authorid=224

Craig Seibert is a writer, speaker, teacher, and trainer. As the director and publisher of www.USCivicsTraining.org, www.ChristianCivicsTraining.org &

www.USConstitution225.org he trains tens of thousands of people in history, civics, and worldview each year. The ConservativeTruth is the antidote to the liberal news media.

Visit Craig Seibert's web site at www.ChristianCivicsTraining.org

Donica Hudson and Friend

Dr. Amy Denman midwife Naturalpath A descendent of Noah Webster and William Bradford, anointing with a calling or God given mantle of William Bradford and Noah Webster

Pray America Great gives you a plan straight from heaven that will catapult you into your destiny as a prayer warrior and a patriot.With a mandate from God to create an infrastructure to sustain revival, Donica Hudson has devoted her life to transforming the culture through media and activism at the intersection of church and government.

https://donicahudson.com/

Please Pray. We are having a Covenant weekend at Plymouth Mass. Several Constitutional Experts and Prayer Warriors and Dr. of Our Christian History We need All Americans to be close to God. Spending quiet time to hear from God. We laid the foundation tonight. Three days of intense prays, teaching, declarations covenanting uniting the Body of Christ all a cross the country. "The Covenant" Restoring the Ancient Paths Jeremiah 6:16-17

“Ask for the ancient paths, ask where the good way is, and walk in it, and you will find rest for your souls.”