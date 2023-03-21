This Is the Life and Fate of a Queen in a Bee Colony

Have you ever wondered how bee colonies can lose their queen?
In this video, Tanya Phillips, a Director at Texas Honey Bee Farm based in Austin, Texas, discusses some of the probable reasons that result in colonies losing their queen:
Tanya enumerates a number of reasons that may result in the loss of a colony's queen, including human ERROR on the beekeeper's part. 👀
However, she explains that in some instances, when the colony becomes too big, the old queen will leave with half of the bees to start a colony elsewhere, leaving the remaining half to raise a new queen. 👑
If you found this video informative, don't forget to like and leave a comment!
To find out more about Texas Honey Bee Farm, click Here now!
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.