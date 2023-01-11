Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
【90-day Protest Broadcast Highlights】12/22/2022 Speeches of Two Fellow Fighters, Which Mentioned the Vaccine Disaster That Happened Around Them
23 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/684063

Summary：Fellow fighters from Japan were protesting in front of Paul Hastings office building in Roppongi, Tokyo. They said that because of the NFSC let us knew the truth, all family members didn’t take the Covid vaccine, we should be grateful for the NFSC. We stand here to tell people the truth.

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket