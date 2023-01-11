【90-day Protest Broadcast Highlights】12/22/2022 Speeches of Two Fellow Fighters, Which Mentioned the Vaccine Disaster That Happened Around Them

https://gnews.org/articles/684063
Summary：Fellow fighters from Japan were protesting in front of Paul Hastings office building in Roppongi, Tokyo. They said that because of the NFSC let us knew the truth, all family members didn’t take the Covid vaccine, we should be grateful for the NFSC. We stand here to tell people the truth.
