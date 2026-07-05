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Can drug charges be withdrawn in Calgary? In some cases, yes. A charge may be withdrawn if the Crown decides the prosecution should not continue due to weak evidence, disclosure problems, Charter issues, or public interest concerns.
In this video, CH Advocacy explains what may lead to drug charges being withdrawn, including issues with possession, trafficking allegations, unlawful searches, disclosure gaps, lab evidence, and whether the Crown can prove the essential parts of the offence.