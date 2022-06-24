Alex Jones Full Show 6/23/22



Store https://www.infowarsstore.com/ RED ALERT: the World Health Organization is preparing to announce a new global pandemic and attempt to enforce worldwide mandates such as masks and lockdowns. Alex Jones breaks down how a study has proven that the COVID vaccine is more likely to hurt you than help you, and it could put you in the hospital easier than the coronavirus itself. Also, Alex Jones presents video footage of Fed Chair Powell contradicting the official position of the Biden administration by asserting that inflation was high before the Ukraine war, and he claims it isn't going down any time soon. Jay Dyer of

JaysAnalysis.com hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show and breaks down the ideology and individuals involved in the hidden luciferian side of the new world order.

