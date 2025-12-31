© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Millions are starting to lose interest in everything, and it's a sign that...
When interest fades and senses feels dull, it's not the end, it's sign of spiritual awakening. It's a sign that a part of yourself is dying and being born again. It's a sign that everything you embody is in transit and all you need to do is sit back and enjoy the ride.
#motivation #selfdiscovery #transformation