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Obvious Tyranny Gets Worse, It's In Our Face Every Day, People Lives Destroyed, & Most Don't Care (MIRRORED)
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261 views • August 01, 2020
Obvious Tyranny Gets Worse, It's In Our Face Every Day, People Lives Destroyed, & Most Don't Care (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth2 Kafka at:-
https://youtu.be/sFv58aC9G_c
Dr. Simone Gold Fired From Her Job; Noted Yale Epidemiologist States Fauci Misinforms On HCQ; Fauci & Gilead Profit From Denouncing HCQ, & Approving Remdesivir as Treatment.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my Bitchute channel -
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And please subscribe to my primary YouTube channel as well - https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlosetruth
https://twitter.com/cuban_manny/status/1289008243688316929
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2020/07/31/doctor_fired_after_appearing_in_viral_video_weve_hired_lin_wood_to_represent_us.html
https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-covid-19-and-the-censorship-of-medical-doctors-lancetgate-and-the-suppression-of-hydroxychloroquine-hcq/5719867
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IajG-g0XM8g
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/yale-epidemiologist-accuses-fauci-running-disinformation-campaign
https://www.newsweek.com/key-defeating-covid-19-already-exists-we-need-start-using-it-opinion-1519535
https://www.the-sun.com/news/1184945/bill-gates-vaccines-schools-closed-donald-trump/
https://www.thedailybeast.com/a-summer-camp-took-almost-every-precaution-the-majority-of-kids-still-got-covid-19
https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/google-says-new-contact-tracing-app-launch-coming-weeks
https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/508836-two-florida-mayors-urge-residents-to-wear-masks-at-home
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/dr-fauci-says-people-should-probably-use-eye-shields-protect-against-covid-19
https://dfw.cbslocal.com/2020/07/29/mask-fatigue-texas-workers-headaches-shortness-breath-anxiety/
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth2 Kafka at:-
https://youtu.be/sFv58aC9G_c
Dr. Simone Gold Fired From Her Job; Noted Yale Epidemiologist States Fauci Misinforms On HCQ; Fauci & Gilead Profit From Denouncing HCQ, & Approving Remdesivir as Treatment.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
And please subscribe to my primary YouTube channel as well - https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlosetruth
https://twitter.com/cuban_manny/status/1289008243688316929
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2020/07/31/doctor_fired_after_appearing_in_viral_video_weve_hired_lin_wood_to_represent_us.html
https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-covid-19-and-the-censorship-of-medical-doctors-lancetgate-and-the-suppression-of-hydroxychloroquine-hcq/5719867
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IajG-g0XM8g
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/yale-epidemiologist-accuses-fauci-running-disinformation-campaign
https://www.newsweek.com/key-defeating-covid-19-already-exists-we-need-start-using-it-opinion-1519535
https://www.the-sun.com/news/1184945/bill-gates-vaccines-schools-closed-donald-trump/
https://www.thedailybeast.com/a-summer-camp-took-almost-every-precaution-the-majority-of-kids-still-got-covid-19
https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/google-says-new-contact-tracing-app-launch-coming-weeks
https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/508836-two-florida-mayors-urge-residents-to-wear-masks-at-home
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/dr-fauci-says-people-should-probably-use-eye-shields-protect-against-covid-19
https://dfw.cbslocal.com/2020/07/29/mask-fatigue-texas-workers-headaches-shortness-breath-anxiety/
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
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