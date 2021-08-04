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Medical Experts May Have Degrees But They Haven't Graduated From The School Of Common Sense
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40 views • August 04, 2021
Isn't that the truth? But, I think it goes more deeper than that, I believe they are deliberately doing this to confuse, bamboozle and mess with our minds, after all, it is a battle for the mind!! We can see how this works, confusion may cause = anxiety, frustration, anger. They are trying to mentally break us with their strategies; the draconian lock-downs, mask wearing etc, and sadly, in some cases they are being quite successful with this strategy.
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