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Dr. Joseph Mercola And Dr. Thomas Levy Discuss Nebulizing H2O2
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211 views • December 31, 2021
This video is a discussion between Dr. Mercola and Dr. Levy about the benefits of nebulizing hydrogen peroxide for various infections and other medical interventions.
Also anyone wanting to detox heavy metal nanoparticles should either visit my channel and watch the videos explaining zeolites or go to my website here and get a free heavy metal nanoparticle detox guide and there is also a video on this page as well https://zeolitecleanse.com/nano-detox
Also I should add that I have another video on this topic going into detailed instructions on this procedure.
DISCLAIMER: THIS VIDEO IS FOR EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. I DO NOT GIVE MEDICAL ADVICE AND IS ILLEGAL FOR ME TO DO SO. TALK TO YOUR DOCTOR FOR MEDICAL ADVICE. WITH THAT SAID I HOPE IT HELPS SOMEONE LIKE IT HAS ME AND MANY OTHERS.
Also anyone wanting to detox heavy metal nanoparticles should either visit my channel and watch the videos explaining zeolites or go to my website here and get a free heavy metal nanoparticle detox guide and there is also a video on this page as well https://zeolitecleanse.com/nano-detox
Also I should add that I have another video on this topic going into detailed instructions on this procedure.
DISCLAIMER: THIS VIDEO IS FOR EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. I DO NOT GIVE MEDICAL ADVICE AND IS ILLEGAL FOR ME TO DO SO. TALK TO YOUR DOCTOR FOR MEDICAL ADVICE. WITH THAT SAID I HOPE IT HELPS SOMEONE LIKE IT HAS ME AND MANY OTHERS.
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