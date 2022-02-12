SOULED OUT - Season 8 Finale - THIRTEEN ARTISTS (Part 3)

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Can you believe we're already starting Season 9? That is wild!
Today's three-part episode is, of course, the finale to Season 8 and I'm sure you will agree it has quite a different vibe to it.
Yes. I wanted to celebrate and to showcase thirteen musical artists or bands -- that spark an awakening within the hearts and minds of those who give them a true listen.
If you remember my finale to Season 6 -- we did a similar thing. We counted down a list of 'Thirteen Teachers" to consider or who have served to awaken humanity in various ways. And if you haven't seen the Season 6 Finale -- you should definitely do so! Because today's finale is a similar concept.
I strongly encourage everyone who watches or listens to this program to check out and do a deep dive into each of the artists/bands listed in today's episode.
Enjoy!
#6) 05:55 - Smile Empty Soul
#5) 15:48 - Between The Buried And Me
#4) 24:57 - Born Of Osiris
#3) 41:33 - Tom MacDonald
#2) 50:20 - Enter Shikari
#1) 01:07:50 - Dredg
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