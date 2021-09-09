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How to Save Your Loved One from COVID "Fauci Protocol" at Hospital
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190 views • September 09, 2021
Kate Dalley joins Alex Newman to discuss how hospitals across America are using dangerous (often deadly) protocols to treat COVID-19 and other supposedly related ailments. Kate explains how and why the doctors just blindly follow their "NIH Fauci approved" protocols without using their brains, their own medical training, or even common sense. She has had first hand experience on how to successfully fight back and get proper treatments administered in the hospital for her husband who would have probably been killed by the medical staff.
Alex Newman - The New American: https://thenewamerican.com/
Kate Dalley Show: https://www.katedalleyshow.com/
Alex Newman - The New American: https://thenewamerican.com/
Kate Dalley Show: https://www.katedalleyshow.com/
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