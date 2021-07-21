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THIS IS NOT A HUMAN BEING SHE IS A ROBOT. ARTIFICIAL ANIMALS HAVE LED TO ARTIFICIAL HUMANS.
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215 views • July 21, 2021
They say in the future test tubes, bags and incubators could replace the womb. I believe the future is now. This is another reason why they don't need us any more. They can make new ones once they kill of the ones they don't like. Could this type of Android be what we are seeing on TV? You bet. But she does not have a soul. Is that what they are after our souls?
Source: Mag Bitter Truth ~ via Jim Crenshaw
Source: Mag Bitter Truth ~ via Jim Crenshaw
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