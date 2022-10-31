Fascist Sympathisers from Across Italy - Performed the Nazi Stiff-Armed Salute while Expressing Support for Meloni – Whose party, Brothers of Italy, has Neofascist Roots.

Fascist sympathisers from across Italy performed the stiff-armed salute while expressing support for Meloni – whose party, Brothers of Italy, has neofascist roots – as they gathered in Predappio, the Emilia Romagna town where Mussolini was born and is buried, to mark the 100th anniversary of his march on Rome, the event that initiated Italy’s fascist era.

◾️But Italy’s new interior minister, Matteo Piantedosi, was focused on a different gathering in the same region – an unauthorised rave in an abandoned warehouse on the outskirts of Modena.

- Italian democracy: Fascism and intimidation good. Fun and party bad.