A night of fire and explosions on the night of May 24, 2025, the Ukrainian capital experienced one of the most massive combined strikes, Kiev was besieged by the attack for several hours. About five hours of continuous bombardment took place, during which hundreds of powerful explosions by Russian missiles and drones, including air defense missiles, thundered over the capital. The night sky was lit up with flashes of light in the city — witnesses described the scene as "hellfire." Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry promised a decisive response to what it called an irresponsible attack by Zelensky regime on Russia. Reportedly a wide-ranging attack by the Russian Armed Forces using ballistic missiles such as Kalibr and Iskander and Geranium drones, one of which was a precision strike on the Ukrainian military plant, Antonov Plant, a key facility for the production of Ukrainian drones. Photos and videos showed a large fire breaking out at the important site, with thick smoke visible from several kilometers away, dealing a serious blow to Ukrainian ability to produce and deploy UAV.

According to Ukrainian sources, the Armed Forces of Ukraine estimated the night attack on Ukraine at 69 cruise missiles and 298 Geraniums, with two salvos of Kalibr missiles launched from the Black Sea, where seven missile carriers were seen. Despite the claims, the air defenses around the capital appeared to be overwhelmed—lacking ammunition and firepower, struggling to cope with the sheer number of incoming strikes. Around 20 consecutive strikes by ballistic missiles and Geraniums were counted in the area of the plant, causing a large fire. Footage shows where the Russian flights landed, and how many Kiev air defense missiles were fired. At one point, two Patriot systems were activated simultaneously, firing the entire package to intercept the incoming objects, but the Russian missiles were seen landing and hitting their targets. Some Geraniums also appeared to have hit the Patriot launchers themselves, although due to the camera angle, this could not be confirmed with absolute certainty. Military sources cited a shortage of operational missiles and systems, noting that the defense network was overloaded and unable to intercept the entire wave. Even Western-supplied systems such as Patriots were unable to stop such a concentrated attack. The Patriot served in anti-air combat with strike squadrons, but it clearly did not contribute much to the interception of a single small Geranium, repeatedly targeting the same location at Antonov Plant.

Meanwhile, citing interesting information from several sources, Yurii Ihnat, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, stated that Russia has modernized its Iskander-M ballistic missile, making them more difficult to intercept by Patriot system. The upgraded missiles reportedly drop radar decoys and follow quasi-ballistic trajectories, maneuvering on final approach to evade defenses.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net