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Full Video Hacking America's Computerized Voting Machines
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21 views • April 06, 2022
J. Alex Halderman knows America's voting machine are vulnerable because my colleges and I have hacked them repeatedly. We've created attacks that can spread from machine to machine like a computer virus and silently change election outcomes. And in every single case we found way for attackers to sabotage machines to steal votes.
BOMBSHELL PROOF Election Machine Manipulation
https://preview.tinyurl.com/yc7n7zfs
BOMBSHELL PROOF Election Machine Manipulation
https://preview.tinyurl.com/yc7n7zfs
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