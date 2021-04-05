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Saving Liberty, Family & Morality With Home Education
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32 views • April 05, 2021
In this mini-series on solutions in Behind The Deep State, host Alex Newman explains that the Deep State's agenda is moving forward quickly thanks to the indoctrination and radicalization of children in government brainwash camps posing as schools. To deal with that, Newman suggests that parents reclaim their rightful duty to educate their own children and try out homeschooling. Homeschoolers do better on every metric, and they can be properly educated to value liberty, family, civilization, and other things in the Deep State's cross hairs.
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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