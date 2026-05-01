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The two beasts of Revelation 13: God will not make America great again & the mark of the beast
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on April 21, 2026.


The first beast or kingdom or nation in Revelation 13:1-10, 17, 18 is the Vatican: https://old.bitchute.com/video/UIxBD2KjgWgC/


The second beast or kingdom or nation in Revelation 13:11-16 is the United States: https://old.bitchute.com/video/a9fNxnPMK0in/


The Vatican wants to turn the United States into a roman catholic nation. Once this happens, the US, which is the second beast of Revelation 13:11-16, will be subservient to the Vatican, the first beast of Revelation 13:1-10, 17, 18.


The upcoming passing of SUNday laws will be the ultimate outcome of the US become a roman catholic nation, which will lead to her demise and destruction.


Why is it the Pope has such tremendous power? Why, the Pope is the ruler of the world. All the emperors, all the kings, all the princes, all the presidents of the world are as these altar boys of mine. The Pope is the ruler of the world.”

Source: The Western Watchman, a paper published in St. Louis by Father D. S. Phelan, June 27th, 1912.


The United States used to speak as a lamb to denote Christian values but now speaks as a dragon, which symbolizes satan. God will NOT bless the US nor make the US great again because of sins and oppressive ways such as the CIA, changing regimes of other nations, enforcing embargoes, legalizing abortions and homosexual marriages.


Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected]

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fatheramericagodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuavaticanmark of the beastson of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightytwo beastsanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
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