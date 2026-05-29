Theories of Reality and Information, an interview with Rizwan Virk

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Could reality be built more on information than physical matter? A fascinating conversation explores theories surrounding digital physics, entropy, consciousness, and the idea that the universe may operate through patterns, organization, and information systems. Drawing connections between computer science, DNA, simulation theory, and human perception, the discussion raises thought-provoking questions about how reality might function beneath the surface. From black holes to near-death experiences, the latest interview dives into perspectives that challenge conventional thinking and encourage deeper exploration of existence.
#SimulationTheory #DigitalPhysics #Consciousness #Philosophy #FutureThinking
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