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WHIP POST. GOOD GOD!
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272 views • February 10, 2022
WhipLash347, [2/9/2022 8:00 PM]
[Forwarded from Advocate Me Updates]
I don’t want to share this but we can’t look away from this criminal violence. My heart is shattering for her. More than getting it on camera these violators of decency must be stopped right now. Forcibly having your clothes removed publicly, dragged by your head, slammed to the ground and then dragged naked and exposed 🤬🤬🤬
[Forwarded from Advocate Me Updates]
I don’t want to share this but we can’t look away from this criminal violence. My heart is shattering for her. More than getting it on camera these violators of decency must be stopped right now. Forcibly having your clothes removed publicly, dragged by your head, slammed to the ground and then dragged naked and exposed 🤬🤬🤬
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