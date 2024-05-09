Create New Account
Tara Reade on Being Exiled to Russia After Accusing Joe Biden
Published 20 hours ago

Tucker Carlson


May 8, 2024


Former Senate aide Tara Reade credibly accused Joe Biden of sexual assault. Now the DOJ is after her and she’s moved to Russia seeking political asylum. We spoke to her in Moscow.


#TuckerCarlson #TaraReade #JoeBiden #VladimirPutin #Russia #USA #accuser #DOJ #news #politics #Moscow #asylum #TCN


