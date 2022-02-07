© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
REINER FUELLMICH'S OPENING STATEMENTS @ GRAND JURY COVID-CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY NUREMBERG 2.0 TRIAL
Follow
4
Share
Report
810 views • February 07, 2022
Pureblood Proudly non-vaxxxed...
Share this shit...SUBSCRIBE for regular Updates
Jon Rappoport's Blog NoMoreFakeNews.com
Get the PDF documents HERE:
https://www.sgtreport.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Steven-Socha-of-Episode-367.5Document-Presented-To-School-Board.pdf
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/12/07/pfizer-smoking-gun-secret-document-their-deadly-covid-vaccine/
Full Report:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/11pnCzVbDDk7
Share this shit...SUBSCRIBE for regular Updates
Jon Rappoport's Blog NoMoreFakeNews.com
Get the PDF documents HERE:
https://www.sgtreport.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Steven-Socha-of-Episode-367.5Document-Presented-To-School-Board.pdf
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/12/07/pfizer-smoking-gun-secret-document-their-deadly-covid-vaccine/
Full Report:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/11pnCzVbDDk7
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.