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Mass murder event ! Tell it like it is Mike ! Now - about this Freak in the photo for the thumbnaii picture - Excuse me I have to go throw up.
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44 views • August 10, 2021
Mike Adams is telling you the truth. About this mass murder event. Most of my friends have taken the shot. I hope they do not die. That would really suck for them and for me. I am hoping maybe they got saline. Supposedly some people did but how would you know ? And if you did get the bio weapon shot, you could be in some serious trouble health wise.
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