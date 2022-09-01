The CDC "Cooked the Books": They Hyperinflated COVID Deaths Using Death Certificates

Dr. Henry Ealy and the team behind beyondthecon.com finally have a chance to convene a Federal Grand Jury investigation against the corrupt CDC! The CDC is being accused of "willful misconduct and criminal data fraud" which cost countless American lives and destroyed the nation.





Read more here: https://thevigilantfox.substack.com/p/they-cooked-the-books-hyperinflated





Join the fight! Sign the petition to convene a Grand Jury investigation against the CDC. The goal is 1 million signatures before September 12th: https://www.beyondthecon.com/





Full interview by Naomi Wolf: "Criminal Data Fraud and Willful Misconduct: Dr. Henry Ealy Details the Grand Jury Petition Against the CDC": https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/09/criminal-data-fraud-and-willful-misconduct-dr-henry-ealy-details-the-grand-jury-petition-against-the-cdc-video/