BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What's in my Motel GO Bag?
The Urban Prepper
The Urban Prepper
209 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
121 views • May 21, 2021
Bugging Out doesn’t always mean going out into the woods, Rambo style. If possible, it might just be to a nearby Motel that is away from the immediate danger. The items in this Motel Go Bag is intended to provide you with additional capabilities when staying at a motel or inexpensive hotel. These items are intended to compliment the items that you already have in your evacuation kit (e.g., Bug Out Bag). The items that I’ve included in this Motel Go Bag focus mainly on hygiene and security, which are my two primary concerns when staying at a motel.

Motel GO Bag (PDF): https://bit.ly/3oDjGec
Hospital GO Bag (PDF): https://bit.ly/3hqAmkp

TUP NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP! https://bit.ly/2K4Aebz

SUPPORT THE URBAN PREPPER:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/theurbanprepper
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/the-urban-prepper

VIDEO SITES:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/TheUrbanPrepper
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@theurbanprepper:e
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/theurbanprepper
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theurbanprepper
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TheUrbanPrepper
Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/theurbanprepper
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@theurbanprepper

SOCIAL SITES:
Telegram: https://t.me/s/theurbanprepper
Gab: https://gab.com/theurbanprepper
Minds: https://www.minds.com/theurbanprepper/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GotPreps
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GotPreps
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theurbanprepper/
Discord Server: https://discord.gg/E37R8CyA2y
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/theurbanprepper

NOTE: Most of the hyperlinks to products included on my channel are affiliate links, which means that I make a small percentage of the sales if you purchase an item after clicking one of the links from my channel. This comes at no cost to you. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. All of the money that I get goes towards funding my channel's costs, such as production equipment, new gear to test, and bourbon. I also allocate a percentage that goes directly into my children's college 529 savings plans. Thank you for supporting my channel!
Keywords
shtfsecuritypreparednesssurvival kitbug outbug out bagurban survivaluv lightbill burrdisaster preparednessshelter in placeget home bagbug out bag essentialsemergency kitbug out bag 2021motel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Five High-Alert Action Items to Accomplish Before the End of 2026

Five High-Alert Action Items to Accomplish Before the End of 2026

Mike Adams
Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos

Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos

Mike Adams
Camping essentials and emergency prep: Why a 12,000W portable camping stove belongs in your bug-out bag

Camping essentials and emergency prep: Why a 12,000W portable camping stove belongs in your bug-out bag

HRS Editors
Retired Air Force Colonel Warns Data Centers Could Put Nearby Residents at Risk

Retired Air Force Colonel Warns Data Centers Could Put Nearby Residents at Risk

Chase Codewell
The Faraday duffle bag: A digital lifeline in a surveillance-saturated world

The Faraday duffle bag: A digital lifeline in a surveillance-saturated world

HRS Editors
Beyond the salt shaker: Why pink Himalayan salt deserves a permanent spot in your prepper pantry

Beyond the salt shaker: Why pink Himalayan salt deserves a permanent spot in your prepper pantry

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy