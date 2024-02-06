Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Introducing the new tard of the 21st century...Apple's Vision-Pro Early-Adopters Spotted In Wild
channel image
The Prisoner
8959 Subscribers
Shop now
179 views
Published 16 hours ago

Apple's nearly $4,000 mixed-reality headset, Apple Vision Pro, hit store shelves on Friday, and early adopters have already been spotted in the wild.

https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/society-one-step-closer-dystopia-vision-pro-early-adopters-spotted-wild

Keywords
sheepledystopiantech-tardssheeple nerds

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket