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Global Alert News - #243 - Dane Wigington
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52 views • April 05, 2020
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One Hour weekly broadcast for Saturday April 4, 2020.
Dane tells us what supplements he is taking to stay healthy as he can. He also covers vaccines making people sick here and around the world. Also, food shortages starting and economic collapse very close. Dr. Fauci claims NEW flu is due in fall of 2020.
Dane tells us what supplements he is taking to stay healthy as he can. He also covers vaccines making people sick here and around the world. Also, food shortages starting and economic collapse very close. Dr. Fauci claims NEW flu is due in fall of 2020.
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