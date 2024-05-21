InfoWars - INSANE VIDEO - Victoria Nuland Says The US Should Bomb Russian Cities, Escalating Conflict To Final Worldwide War - 5-20-2024

ABC News’ Martha Raddatz talked with ex-Biden administration Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland about the war between Russia and Ukraine on Sunday. During the interview, Nuland claimed America needs to give EVEN MORE military support to Ukraine since Russia is clearly winning the fight.

Power up with Nitric Boost that’s now 40% OFF! This potent formula gives you the massive edge in strength and superior circulation for that unparalleled performance you've been looking for!