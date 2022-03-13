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3/11/2022 Miles Guo: The NFSC & ROLF Ukraine rescue mission has demonstrated the most unique and best aspects of the Chinese people, showing that the Chinese are like the rest of the world instead of the slaves that make low-end products and commit counterfeiting. This is unacceptable to the CCP