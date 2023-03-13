https://gettr.com/post/p2bawe25f4c

3/12/2023 Miles Guo: Among the three generations that have influenced modern China, Xi Jinping, Wang Qishan and their peers are the perverted generation. Their attempt to conquer the world will make everyone their victims, and the US is no exception!

#XiJinping #WangQishan #pervertedGenerationofChina #capitalismWithoutBottomline





3/12/2023文贵直播：在影响近代中国的三代人里，习近平、王岐山等人是变态的一代，他们统治全世界的企图会让所有人成为牺牲品，包括美国！

#习近平 #王岐山 #中国变态的一代人 #无底线资本主义



