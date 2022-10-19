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OUR JOURNEY (Episode 3) Awakening
Understanding the awakening process and knowing that you are not alone and that many are on this path can help us come together in unity. While each of us is unique, we can see a pattern of awakening. Original Air Date: September 11, 2020
The Shift, Awakening, Isolation and Withdrawal, Seeking, Implementation, Expansion, Unity