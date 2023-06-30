Maria Zeee & Dr. Peter McCullough: Why Dr. Hotez Refuses to Debate

Dr. Peter McCullough – Why Dr. Hotez Refuses to Debate & The Twitter TRAP. Dr. Peter McCullough joins us to discuss Dr. Peter Hotez and his erratic behaviour, refusal to debate, and how Twitter could very well be the trap that governments are using as an excuse to eradicate free speech.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.