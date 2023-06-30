Create New Account
Maria Zeee & Dr. Peter McCullough: Why Dr. Hotez Refuses to Debate
Tanjerea
Dr. Peter McCullough – Why Dr. Hotez Refuses to Debate & The Twitter TRAP. Dr. Peter McCullough joins us to discuss Dr. Peter Hotez and his erratic behaviour, refusal to debate, and how Twitter could very well be the trap that governments are using as an excuse to eradicate free speech.

