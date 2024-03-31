Martus for Truth: Some Fine Day

On this Easter Day, remember: Jesus' resurrection could not have happened without His death, which was necessitated by OUR sin. The one who claims to be without sin is a liar and the Truth is not in them.
#PardonMyGuilt, #LiftUpMySoul, #GoodAndUprightIsTheLord
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.