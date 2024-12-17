© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mike Huckabee, Incoming US Ambassador to Israel
"Build Israel Great Again" (BiGA)
If you thought Trump would support Peace and not the NWO, think again. He's committed to a Greater Israel and the total annihilation and genocide of anyone standing in the way of its creation.
