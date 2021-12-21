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Dr Paul Alexander | Shot Heard 'Round The World Part 3
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258 views • December 21, 2021
We're told to follow the science, but what if the science is leading you away from the approved narrative? Dr. Paul Alexander joints the table to share about his experience in dealing with the governmental handling of the science around COVID.
Other guests around the table include: Dr Bryan Ardis, Rachel Lamb Brown, Rebecca Lamb Weiss, and Cindy Murdock.
Do you need prayer? Call 1 (800) 329-0029
RELATED LINKS:
https://drpaulalexander.com/
https://thedrardisshow.com/
https://clouthub.com/c/83fc3c8b-64db-4f4a-942a-9dcbdce1102b
https://vokalnow.com/show/the-dr-ardis-show
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8q1m6TLG6HboMpfAFfm-ZQ
https://covid.daystar.com/
https://www.daystar.com/joni
https://www.daystar.com/prayer
SOURCE: https://player.lightcast.com/0IDMxIzN
Other guests around the table include: Dr Bryan Ardis, Rachel Lamb Brown, Rebecca Lamb Weiss, and Cindy Murdock.
Do you need prayer? Call 1 (800) 329-0029
RELATED LINKS:
https://drpaulalexander.com/
https://thedrardisshow.com/
https://clouthub.com/c/83fc3c8b-64db-4f4a-942a-9dcbdce1102b
https://vokalnow.com/show/the-dr-ardis-show
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8q1m6TLG6HboMpfAFfm-ZQ
https://covid.daystar.com/
https://www.daystar.com/joni
https://www.daystar.com/prayer
SOURCE: https://player.lightcast.com/0IDMxIzN
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