Straight Pride Tshirt and other politics fun w Jason James
Unscrew the News
Published 21 hours ago

Jason James is a political commentary writer, ordinary dad. We discuss his departure from the democrat leaning point of view to a more centrist. During the UCP Stampede breakfast, a man was thrust to the spotlight because of his Tshirt and the message ignited the rainbow mafia online as they denounced the Alberta leader for her bigotry. If you don't jump on this bandwagon we will destroy you type of retoric.

https://twitter.com/jasonjamesbnn

https://bravenewnormal.substack.com/

