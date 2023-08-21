Straight Pride Tshirt and other politics fun w Jason James

Jason James is a political commentary writer, ordinary dad. We discuss his departure from the democrat leaning point of view to a more centrist. During the UCP Stampede breakfast, a man was thrust to the spotlight because of his Tshirt and the message ignited the rainbow mafia online as they denounced the Alberta leader for her bigotry. If you don't jump on this bandwagon we will destroy you type of retoric.
https://twitter.com/jasonjamesbnn
https://bravenewnormal.substack.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.