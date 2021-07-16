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BOOM! Huge Irregularities STILL Being Uncovered in Georgia's 2020 Election
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91 views • July 16, 2021
Massive election and vote-counting irregularities are being touted by Donald Trump after being uncovered in Georgia by the non-profit Voter GA, the group's leader Garland Favorito told The New American magazine's Senior Editor Alex Newman for this episode of Conversations that Matter. The so-called "audit" that was conducted was a joke, he warned, noting that the failure rate was 60%. But evidence of major problems including falsified tally sheets, fake votes that were double reported and double scanned, and more. Voter GA has won every time in court, and yet the establishment media is downplaying or even lying about what is going on. The problem is likely to reach far beyond Fulton County, and a grand jury will have to get involved to ensure justice, Favorito said.
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