As in the Days of Noah Dream 8-5-22@5:09am

A word of caution. This dream does involve a child so please pray about this and any dream, vision or word before proceeding and let the Holy Spirit lead you.

This is a dream from our lovely Jesus about us living in the days of Noah.

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