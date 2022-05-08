As in the Days of Noah Dream 8-5-22@5:09am

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A word of caution. This dream does involve a child so please pray about this and any dream, vision or word before proceeding and let the Holy Spirit lead you.
This is a dream from our lovely Jesus about us living in the days of Noah.
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