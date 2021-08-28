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Τελικά με ποιους (ή με τι) έχουμε να κάνουμε;
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1553 views • August 28, 2021
Credits @STRANGER THAN FICTION NEWS
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https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908/featured
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908asteria
Για περισσότερα επί του θέματος, παρακαλώ μεταβείτε
στο μπλογκ μου εδω http://ideografhmata.blogspot.com/2021/08/blog-post_28.html
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/ArelaIdeo
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το μπλογκ μου http://ideografhmata.blogspot.com/
το καναλι μου στο Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cuXzghQljtjX/
Τα κανάλια μου στο ΥΤ
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908/featured
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908asteria
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