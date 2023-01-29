Create New Account
Judge suggest 9/11 was a "Inside Job"
You Silenced Me
Published Yesterday |

Families of 9/11 are still hoping for a new investigation. Even though most have come to their own conclusions as to what really happened on that day. President Trump winning in 2024 is their best chance for a new Federal investigation.

trumpnewsdemocratsdeathcrimemurderfamilyrepublicansexplosiondeep statewarpolicejudgehistoryfraudinside jobkilledbuilding seven

