The Reformation Radicals!!!!

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Join the Resistance Chicks and the Kansas Cowboy tonight for a VERY special Resistance Chicks episode! How is it that we have the word of God in every known language in the world? Did you know that before the Reformation, the everyday man was not allowed to read the word of God in his or her own language? Much of what Christianity is today can be traced back to a very important time in history known as the Reformation. But who was behind it, how was it birthed? On the Eve of the 504th anniversary when Martin Luther (the Father of the Reformation) nailed his 95 Theses to those great big wooden church doors in Wittenberg, Germany, we are going to take you down a journey of history you may not know. That day, October 31st, 1517, was pivotal in throwing off tyranny, of reviving the body of Christ, of a massive harvest for the Kingdom! The days were dark, the people were oppressed and weakened. They needed a revival. What does that sound like? It sounds like today. And my friends, we are headed for a new Reformation that is going to accomplish the same leap for Christendom as the Reformation did then. We have our own BOLD men, willing to lay their lives on the line for the truth, just like these church fathers, and we can't lose! You will laugh, and you will be in awe of what these men did and how so many freedoms we have today can be attributed solely to their bravery and commitment to God. It seemed impossible then, and their faith shows us that with God, nothing is impossible!
Resistance Chicks
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Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 7:00-8:00 PM ET