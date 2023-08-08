Stop yapping and do the right thing!
Your worldly, hellish, angry, swaggering words that were directed against your fellow man, God, and the Holy Spirit will be remembered by God. So repent and do good.
Published on July 30th, 2023 by Jennifer on the website www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com
