Massive Protests Across Europe Over Mandatory Vaccinations

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11/22/2021 Deborah Blake says in War Room that Mass protests break out across Europe over mandatory vaccinations at the moment, and the German Health Minister Spahn even gave a stunning speech saying that all Germans will be either vaccinated, cured of COVID or dead by the end of this winter.