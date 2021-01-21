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ONE SMALL TOWN - Q & A Introduction with Michael Tellinger
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33 views • January 21, 2021
ONE SMALL TOWN - Can change the world - is a simple strategy to free people from the increasing economic slavery we find ourselves in - create a new social structure that will provide prosperity and abundance for all - without any violence, opposition or conflict.
Conscious, positive, inspiring interaction is welcome at all times. The Letter to the mayor; and all other documents can be downloaded from the UBUNTU Planet website. In unity - Michael Tellinger. For more information please visit our website https://www.ubuntucontributionism.org/
You can support me on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/wisdombites
Conscious, positive, inspiring interaction is welcome at all times. The Letter to the mayor; and all other documents can be downloaded from the UBUNTU Planet website. In unity - Michael Tellinger. For more information please visit our website https://www.ubuntucontributionism.org/
You can support me on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/wisdombites
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