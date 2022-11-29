WHAT ARE PEOPLE SEEING BEFORE DYING SUDDENLY? *YELLOW BLOOD? COLLAPSE COMING*LYME DISEASE-SEEDING?

To Set Up An Appointment Please Email Us At [email protected] or [email protected] Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Services Available Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing)-Vedic Birth Chart-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Thank you so much for your support! https://twitter.com/charliekirk11/status/1597348970484809729 https://www.wsj.com/articles/life-insurance-payouts-hit-record-100-billion-in-2021-11669554670 https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/watch-fauci-blames-trump-chinas-covid-cover https://twitter.com/kylenabecker/status/1596882409529946112 https://twitter.com/NBA_University/status/1597058674291527680?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1597070484520468481%7Ctwgr%5E771ebc7af8649f349f004bc60fc02883f69a0679%7Ctwcon%5Es2_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ffirstsportz.com%2Fnba-news-fans-creeped-out-as-cedi-osman-bleeds-yellow-after-hard-fall%2F https://twitter.com/Jasonmorgan35/status/1597215934892380161 https://triblive.com/local/penn-hills/penn-hills-ambulance-driver-who-crashed-after-suffering-heart-attack-dies/ https://twitter.com/AnandPanna1/status/1597136262103961602 https://twitter.com/DiedSuddenly_/status/1597071086948339713 https://www.aap.com.au/factcheck/covid-19-testing-kits-were-not-being-exported-in-2018-says-world-bank/ https://www.axios.com/2022/11/28/home-prices-real-estate-housing https://www.marketwatch.com/story/i-believe-the-economy-is-the-biggest-bubble-in-world-history-says-rich-dad-poor-dads-robert-kiyosaki-god-have-mercy-on-us-all-11669410423 https://twitter.com/Xx17965797N/status/1597141741664362499 https://twitter.com/nur_ro1/status/1596807627937263616 https://www.revolver.news/2022/11/breaking-report-matthew-tyrmand-the-brazilian-military-stands-with-bolsonaro-and-is-prepared-to-invoke-article-142/ https://www.thesun.co.uk/money/20574975/national-grid-trigger-emergency-blackout-brits-energy/ https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/very-serious-shortages-amoxicillin-augmentin-tamiflu-albuterol-tylenol-have-erupted-all https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1597165510595989504 https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/20-nato-states-pretty-tapped-out-after-weapons-transfers-ukraine https://twitter.com/KristiNoem/status/1597272589553975296 https://twitter.com/visegrad24/status/1597308953200713728 https://twitter.com/visegrad24/status/1597310305461489664 https://twitter.com/Xx17965797N/status/1597267275039780870 https://finance.yahoo.com/news/apple-hobbled-crucial-tool-dissent-185100767.html https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/netherlands-to-close-up-to-3000-farms-to-comply-with-eu-rules/ar-AA14Eokt?li=BBoPWjQ https://www.opednews.com/articles/Where-Lyme-Disease-Came-Fr-by-David-Swanson-Bioweapons_Disease-Epidemics_Disease-Virus-Epidemics_Lyme-190515-151.html https://mvmagazine.com/news/2020/04/29/lyme-files https://www.lymedisease.org/members/lyme-times/special-issues/lyme-book-reviews/kris-newby-bitten/ https://www.counterpunch.org/2019/05/17/where-lyme-disease-came-from-and-why-it-eludes-treatment/ https://science.howstuffworks.com/science-vs-myth/what-if/lyme-disease-bioweapon.htm https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1597290841202077696 https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1597337463043010561

