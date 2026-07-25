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1984 Surveillance State, Autism & Poisoned Food ~ They Want George Orwell's 1984 ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
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61 views • 3 days ago

In today's discussion we will talk about the re-introduction of the Flock surveillance and the reality of the George Orwellian 1984 future being upon us. We will also talk about a new threat to be done away with, which is another forever chemical that is on our strawberries and bread supply known as sodium bromide. In addition, we will talk about a discussion between Del & Tyler Hudson, which is about Tyler and his families journey through the Autism reality that waqs forced upon them. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which is episode 486: SUPER SURVEILLANCE, TOXIC STRAWBERRIES & AUTISM BEYOND “THE TREND.”


References:

- E486: THE HIGHWIRE: SUPER SURVEILLANCE, TOXIC STRAWBERRIES & AUTISM BEYOND “THE TREND”

  https://rumble.com/v7d5o12-episode-486-super-surveillance-toxic-strawberries-and-autism-beyond-the-tre.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

  https://rumble.com/v4u2t3f-dead-doctors-dont-lie-dr-joel-d.-wallach-b.s.-d.v.m.-n.d.-1995.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=802bffcf-01cf-44ae-8339-e5b742f3f84b

- An Inconvenient Study

  https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

  + https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

  + https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- William Casey's misinformation statement

  https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce

- Vaccines' Amen by Aaron Siri

  https://vaccinesamen.com/

- We're NOT Doing This Again (Ep. 2511) - 05/08/2026

  https://rumble.com/v79kbzm-were-not-doing-this-again-ep.-2511-05082026.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=fb05d3de-ea8f-4bc3-b1ba-97cb18de3523

- MythBusters Episode 135: Hidden Nasties

  https://mythresults.com/hidden-nasties

- The Simpsons: Episode – "The Fool Monty"

  https://simpsons.fandom.com/wiki/House_Cat_Flu


Keywords
censorshipsciencecdctrustautismtoxicvaccinesupersurveillancepharmamedicalstudytyrannystrawberriesbigdisinformationmandatestheanbeyond19trendcovidinconvenient
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