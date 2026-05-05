🚨 Missed IRGC, hit civilians — US 'precision' under fire

After claiming to target Iranian fast boats, US forces instead opened fire on two small civilian cargo vessels, according to Tasnim News Agency, citing a military source.

💬 “Since none of the IRGC combat vessels were hit… it was revealed that the US aggressor forces attacked and fired upon two small cargo boats carrying civilians.”

The boats were reportedly sailing from Oman’s Khasab coast toward Iran when they came under fire. Five civilian passengers were killed.

💬 “The Americans must definitely be held accountable for this crime.”

While CENTCOM posts bravado videos about “security” in the Gulf, incidents like this raise uncomfortable questions about what US operations actually look like — and who pays the price when things go wrong.

✅ Footage: US forces uphold their illegal blockade of Iran, April 16 — US Central Command.